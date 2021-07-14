“Get Off Our Bed”: Mira Rajput’s ROFL Message For “Forever Third Wheel” Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is being thrown off Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s mattress. On Wednesday, Mira shared a humorous new submit on Instagram, teasing her brother-in-law.

Sharing a picture of herself, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, all posing in blue outfits, Mira Rajput called Ishaan a ‘forever third wheel’. She added, “Get off our Bed!”

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem married Mira Rajput in July 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a Son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Aside from some sassy posts, Mira also often shares her love for Ishaan through special pictures on Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture of two of them sharing a cuddle while posing for the camera. She was also seen in a blue suit while he wore a white tank top. She captioned the post as ‘Playgroup’ and Ishaan called her a ‘BhabhiDoll’.

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shahid spoke about how their families reaction to his ‘rista’ for her. “Mira’s mother thought at first that the rishta was for my younger brother and not me,” Shahid had said. Mira clarified, “They calculated, and Shahid was eliminated based on age.” Shahid is 13 years older than Mira.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, “Padmavat”, and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in white he plays the role of a cricketer.

Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming project is Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, in which he will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This will be his first collaborative project with these actors.