Recently Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor has arrived in Mumbai after almost a year and was warmly welcomed to Mumbai Airport by her father actor Anil Kapoor as she went to pick her up at the Airport.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has reunited with her family almost after a year as she returned to Mumbai from London on Tuesday. The actor had an emotional reunion with her dad, Anil Kapoor, at the airport and could not hold back her tears.

Sonam Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport late on Tuesday night. Anil Kapoor had come to pick her up at the airport. Sonam Kapoor had shared a story on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, where she revealed that her husband, Anand Ahuja, was dropping her at the airport and that she is Mumbai edge. She had also posted a picture of herself sitting in the flight, where she wrote, “homecoming.” Sonam was seen following all Covid-19 protocols in the picture.

A few hours after Sonam took off from London, her husband Anand posted a picture of Sonam on his social media platforms and wrote, “Miss you already!”. To this, Sonam responded by writing, “I miss you so much…”

Sonam Kapoor got a warm welcome from the Mumbai paparazzi, who were posted at the airport. Sonam Kapoor, at her classy best, donned a blue midi dress with a structured jacket.

Sonam Kapoor has been in London since 2020. She could not travel to India for work or meet her family due to the outburst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja married in 2018 in Mumbai. Anand is based in Delhi and London.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan in 2019, and AK vs AK in 2020 with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. Recently Sonam wrapped up Film Blind. The film is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller, and Sonam plays a visually impaired cop in search of a serial killer.

About Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an Indian actress and fashion enthusiast who works in Hindi cinema Bollywood. She has won a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, and from 2012–2016. She appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list based on her income and popularity.