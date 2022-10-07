Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna Sends Her Warmest Regards To Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan

Rashmika Mandanna dedicated a touching tribute to the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. After a resounding success in the South Indian film industry, she is debuting in Bollywood alongside Big B in Goodbye. Mandanna co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in this Vikas Bahl-directed flick.

Senior Bachchan can be seen having a phone conversation with Rashmika in a photo he uploaded on Instagram on Thursday. This is what the Sholay actor told Rashmika when she told him she was concerned before the film’s release. He said, “Why are you so nervous? You did a fantastic job in the movie. Just recently, I tweeted something to the effect of stopping being nervous and start being excited about what can go well. Your portrayal of Tara in Goodbye is superb. I thought you did a fantastic job with the movie.” Amitabh Bachchan said to Rashmika over the phone, “I have become your admirer.”

“There is no replacement for hard effort,” he continued. “I have faith that others will recognise your efforts. Also, I have no doubt that the Indian cinema community would show its thanks by lavishing its adoration on you.”

Rashmika posted an Instagram photo of Amitabh Bachchan to her account with the caption, “Always supporting and guiding me throughout as my mentor and also as my father.” Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta’s chemistry during the film’s advertising are undeniably a must-watch. Rashmika’s upcoming film appearance is in Animal, where she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor.