Deepika Padukone Attends Paris Fashion Week Show With Parents, Fans React, “They Must Be So Proud”

Deepika Padukone was one of the star guests at the recent Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. The iconic fashion brand showed off its latest collection at Fashion Week on Tuesday, with Louis Vuitton’s global brand ambassador Deepika Padukone sitting front row in the brand’s mini dress. Now several photos and videos of the actor walking the fashion show with his parents, former badminton players Father Prakash Padukone and Mother Ujjala Padukone, have been widely shared by fans on social media.

Deepika was spotted on the front row of Paris Fashion Week alongside Hollywood stars such as Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas and more. A video of a fashion show with Deepika’s parents quickly went viral on social media. In the short video, the actress is wearing a grey dress with bright make-up, her wet hair pulled back, and she looks at her parents walking behind. His mother Ujala wore a white shirt and trousers with a blazer, while his father Prakash Padukone was casually dressed in a black sweater over a white shirt and black trousers.

A Louis Vuitton employee who accompanied the actor to the fashion show also shared Deepika’s post with her family at the Paris Fashion Week event. The caption reads: “…it is an honour and a privilege to personally witness the work of this female power (Deepika) and all the elves behind her.” In the photo, Deepika, Ujala and Prakash pose in front of the famous Louvre Pyramid in Paris. Many people commented on Deepika and her family photos. One wrote: “Incredibly so proud.” Another wrote: “This is amazing!”

Deepika Padukone attending #LVSS23 during Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/U5NZJvkCWF — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) October 4, 2022

Many fans praised the actress for sharing an important and special moment with her parents. In the video, They are waiting for the car outside the fashion show venue. One fan wrote on Instagram: “So classy and understated. I love that she shares successful moments with her parents.” One comment stated, “I loved seeing her at international events with her parents. They must be so proud.” Someone made Deepika’s mother Ujala praise her by writing, “Yes Deepika is Deepika but her mother looks so cool.”

Earlier this year, Deepika was named brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and wore many of the signature outfits during her appearance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where she was on the jury. Recently, Deepika was appointed brand ambassador for Cartier, a global jewellery brand. Deepika’s upcoming films include Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, The Intern Remake and Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.