Hania Aamir Slams Fake Viral Post On Pahalgam Attack, Breaks Silence After Instagram Block In India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, several Pakistani celebrities, including actor Hania Aamir, found their Instagram accounts restricted in India. Now, Hania has addressed a viral post falsely attributing controversial comments to her, calling it fabricated and completely untrue.

Amid social media chatter, a post surfaced claiming that Hania had criticised India’s ban on Pakistani artists and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision. The actor has now taken to social media — though her account remains inaccessible in India — to issue a strongly worded clarification.

“Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me,” she wrote. “It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe.”

She continued, “This is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real and deserves empathy—not politicisation.”

Hania urged fans to avoid spreading misinformation and encouraged a more compassionate response. “The actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing.”

“To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me. I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity,” she concluded, reaffirming her commitment to positivity and respect.

The Instagram restriction follows growing tensions after the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed. Alongside Hania, several prominent Pakistani figures like Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and Sajal Aly have had their accounts blocked for Indian users. Instagram now displays a message on their profiles: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”