‘He Is Insulting South’: Netizens Troll Varun Dhawan For Mispronouncing ‘Kannada’!

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan made his pan-India debut with his latest horror comedy ‘Bhdiya.’ But he got into a controversy after getting his pronunciation wrong. Netizens trolled him badly.

Galatta Plus organized a ‘roundtable in true sense’ program. It was attended by celebrities. The list includes Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Anurag Kashyap, Hemanth Rao, Dulquer Salman etc.

Director Hemanth Rao represented the Kannada film industry on this occasion. He spoke about Kannada films as well as the Kannada audience. He added that most people seem to be unaware that it is ‘Kannada’ and not ‘Kannad.’

He said that people used to say Kannad when he came out for work opportunities 8-9 years ago. And when he came back, people like himself, Rakshit, Rishab, Raj, and Prasanth wanted to make people say Kannada. Hemanth added how now, KGF and Kantara have brought much-needed attention as well as recognition to the Kannada industry.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was that even after Hemanth talked about Kannada pronunciation, Varun Dhawan still kept mispronouncing ‘Kannada.’ Varun said, “I hate using the term regional cinema, but Kannad cinema, Tamil cinema, or Telugu cinema are now seeing so much limelight.” He added that some of the biggest hits in Hindi were made by his father in the 90s. They were remakes of Tamil or Telugu films.

Netizens trolled him for mispronouncing ‘Kannada.’ They commented, “Varun really comes across as one of those people that only cares about himself, his career, his film being a hit. Bas. Doesn’t care about cinema in general, is not a cine buff, doesn’t respect other people’s work, and is just generally ignorant of anything that does not pertain to him,” “He is such an insult to Bollywood. This is all I expected from him” etc.