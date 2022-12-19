Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Give A Glimpse Of Their New Apartment In Dubai- Watch Video!

TV stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra make for one of the most adored couples in the telly town. They never fail to impress one and all with their PDA moments. The duo who fell for each other inside the Bigg Boss house one year ago, is still going strong. Recently, Prakash and Kundrra made their first investment together by buying a home in Dubai. Now, the two have given a tour of the same to their fans.

Tejasswi took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of their dream nest through a video. It begins with the pair opening their front door and welcoming everyone to have a look at their apartment. As they stroll inside their house holding hands and lookin at each other lovingly, viewers get a view of the interior and furnishings of their flat. The Swaragini actress is also seen telling the fans about the luxury amenities they have in their new house.

Alongside the snippet, Tejasswi wrote in caption, “Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is – pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai! Thank you @rizwan.sajan for guiding us to make this happen 🏠🔑.”

Take a look at the clip here:

Soon after, the comments section got lauded with a lot of sweet messages from fans of TejRan. “Congratulations TEJASWWI. Happy to see Tejran for this huge success may God bless you both more and more🧿❤️”, wrote one user. Another penned, “Good luck with your new home, I hope you grow old together, may God keep you together, I am very happy for you😍💓@tejasswiprakash.” A third one said gushed over the chemistry between Tejasswi and Karan, “The way he is looking at her❤️❤️ #tejasswiprakash #tejran.”

For the unknown, Tejasswi and Karan’s plush house in Dubai is a posh one BHK apartment at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence. The abode comes with an indoor pool and is reportedly worth Rs 2 crores, approximately.

Workwise, Karan is returning to acting with upcoming supernatural thriller Bhediya. The show will also star Arjun Bijlani. On the otehr hand, Tejasswi is currently winning accolades for her double role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.