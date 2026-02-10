‘He Was Openly Exploiting Me’, Aruna Irani Opens Up on Relationship With Mehmood, Says It Impacted Her Career

Veteran Bollywood actress Aruna Irani has spoken candidly about one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing details about her relationship with late actor Mehmood, the challenges she faced as a young woman in the film industry, and how rumors surrounding their alleged marriage affected her acting career. In an exclusive interview with one of the media houses, the actress reflected on exploitation in the industry, personal compromises, and the emotional toll of her past.

Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani Talks About Industry

Talking about her early years in Hindi cinema, Aruna Irani said survival itself was a challenge. She revealed that exploitation was common during that era and actresses had to constantly guard themselves. “There were difficulties at every step. Even going out to find work was a challenge. In those days, especially in the film industry, people were ready to exploit you,” she said.

Aruna Irani

Also Read: Vishal Dadlani Warns Aspiring Singers Against Using ‘Connections’, Says Recommendations Will Ruin Their Chances

“Mehmood ji gave me work for the first time. That relationship started out of compulsion, and that’s where everything began,” she said. She revealed that the relationship started while she was already married and later turned emotionally complex. “As time passed, our relationship dynamics changed. He moved on to other projects, I started working elsewhere, and that’s when I felt he was openly exploiting me,” Aruna alleged. Despite the pain, Aruna clarified that she does not hold Mehmood solely responsible.

Aruna Irani

The actress shared how she protected herself by pretending to be naïve and emotionally distant. “I would act innocent. People couldn’t understand whether I was stupid or just different,” Aruna explained. Aruna Irani revealed that she would politely refuse even casual offers, such as tea or coffee, to avoid giving the wrong impression. “If someone asked me out for coffee, I’d say I don’t drink coffee. If he asked for tea, I’d refuse that too. If he offered cold drinks, I’d say it gives me a cold,” she recalled.

Aruna Irani

She admitted that many people stopped calling her back for work because of this, but she chose dignity over compromise. “They never called me again. Someone else would take my place. But I kept working honestly and moved forward without being exploited,” she added. Aruna Irani also spoke openly about her relationship with legendary actor-comedian Mehmood, stating that he gave her her first break in films.