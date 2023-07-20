‘Hesitant In Working With Me’: Monica Bedi Reveals How Dating Abu Salem Costed Her Career!

Bollywood actress Monica Bedi won millions of hearts with her films. But her journey in the industry was short lived. The actress soon got entangled in a trap of love with an underworld don, Abu Salem which ruined her reputation. She was demeaned to a level that producers and directors started to refuse working with her. Monica even spend some time behind the bars.

Monica reflects back on her relationship with Abu Salem

Falling in love with gangster Abu proved really harmful to the actress. difficult. Not only did she get defamation from this relationship, her life was also ruined. Now after years, Monica has spoken about the problems she faced in her personal life after dating Abu Salem.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress said that she used to get upset and surprised when people used to talk about her in a bad way. She had given clarification about herself many times.

Monica revealed that people avoid working with her because she had a relationship with Abu Salem. She stated, “I had to face a lot of trouble in life because of my past. Although people who have worked with me know that I am very professional, new people hesitate to work with me. I do not know how to remove their hesitation.”

The actress also shared that her past relationship has not only impacted her career but also her present love life. She said that youngsters also approach her but she does not believe in time pass relationships now. Monica says that she does not let things reach to an extent that someone’s heart gets broken.

Monica’s work front

Professionally, Monica Bedi is famous for films like ‘Tirchhi Topiwale’, ‘Sikander Sadak Ka’ and ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’. She has also in reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. In 2015, Monica made her TV debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saraswatichandra’.