Hina Khan Says ‘The Chemo Phase Was Extremely Tough’ As She Opens Up About Her Cancer Journey

Television and film actor Hina Khan has opened up about the deeply challenging experience of undergoing chemotherapy as part of her battle with cancer, describing the treatment phase as “extremely, extremely tough,” in a rare and candid conversation about her health. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi star has been candidly sharing parts of her journey with Stage-3 breast cancer, emphasising both the painful realities of treatment and the moments of normalcy that kept her spirit strong.

In a recent interview on the podcast All About Her with actress Soha Ali Khan, Hina reflected on the physical and emotional toll of chemotherapy. The treatment regimen she described involved infusions every three weeks, with each cycle bringing its own set of struggles. She said that the first week after a chemo session brought intense pain in her nerves and a difficult recovery period, while the remaining two weeks allowed her to focus on living life with her loved ones and attending to everyday joys that provided respite from the hardship.

“It was tough, it was very tough, those days were extremely, extremely tough,” Hina told Soha Ali Khan, underlining how the initial days after each chemotherapy session tested her physical strength and emotional resilience. For many undergoing cancer treatment, chemotherapy can be one of the most demanding phases, with side effects ranging from fatigue and pain to nausea and immune-system suppression. Hina’s willingness to speak honestly about this highlights the often unseen aspects of cancer care that patients endure beyond public view.

Despite the pain, Hina also spoke about the balance of good and bad days, explaining that not every moment was bleak. She said during the periods when the worst of the side effects had eased, she focused on enjoying time with family, pursuing small pleasures and beating back the sense of fear many associate with illness. Her reflections aimed to dismantle the notion that a cancer diagnosis means life must stop. Instead, she said, “if we are facing hardships in one aspect of life, there are good days too when you live a normal life with your loved ones.”

This attitude of resilience and perspective has been a recurring theme in Hina’s public updates about her journey. She has previously shared that she was diagnosed with Stage-3 breast cancer in June 2024, and has been navigating treatment with medical guidance and support from her family, including her husband Rocky Jaiswal, whom she married in June 2025.

Hina has also been candid about how she initially dismissed her symptoms, mistaking them for minor issues before she sought medical advice. This hesitation is not uncommon, and health professionals often stress the importance of early detection through regular screenings, especially for breast cancer. Hina’s story has been indicative of how critical it is for individuals to pay attention to bodily changes and seek prompt evaluation.

Beyond the physical pain of chemotherapy, Hina’s openness about her journey has helped foster important conversations about cancer awareness and treatment realities. She has shared updates on her social media and publicly discussed the ups and downs of therapy, including coping with side effects like mucositis, a painful inflammation associated with chemotherapy.

Among her supporters, Hina has become an emblem of courage and determination. Many fans have applauded her for continuing to engage with her career and personal life while undergoing treatment, showing that pursuing purpose can provide emotional strength during difficult times. She has previously spoken about how staying active in work and routine helped her maintain a sense of normalcy and connection, even when facing intense medical procedures.

Hina’s candid recounting of her chemotherapy phase, “very, very tough”, serves as a powerful reminder of the strength required to confront cancer, both physically and mentally. Her reflections underscore that while moments of pain are an unavoidable part of treatment, they can be met with perseverance, hope and the support of loved ones, helping to carry patients through the most arduous parts of their cancer journey.