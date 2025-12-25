Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna BREAKS Silence As Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Viral Dance Video: Deets Inside!

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna recently addressed the trolling faced by his wife, Akanksha Chamola, after her dance video went viral online. In an interview, the actor firmly defended her and clarified the situation. He explained that Akanksha was simply dancing with members of his publicity team during a casual moment. Gaurav added that the video was harmless and taken out of context by social media users. He also shared that he does not pay attention to online negativity or trolls, choosing instead to focus on his work, personal happiness, and supporting his wife unconditionally, without apology or hesitation.

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, was recently trolled after her dance video went viral online. In the clip, the actress was seen dancing freely with two girls, which led to heavy criticism. Speaking in an interview, Gaurav came out in her support. He clarified that Akanksha was dancing with members of his publicity team. Several netizens mocked her dance moves and made disrespectful comments. Defending his wife, the actor said he does not pay attention to social media trolls and prefers to ignore unnecessary negativity. He emphasised that respect, freedom, and happiness should matter more than opinions.

Gaurav Khanna Stands Up for Wife Akanksha Chamola

In an interview with Hungama Studio, Gaurav shared that Akanksha was seen dancing with members of his publicity team. He said they deserved the moment, as they had worked tirelessly, managing everything and supporting him constantly while he remained inside the Bigg Boss 19 house during his reality show journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmora Beat (@filmorabeat)

“It was their success party and we were there to be a part of their celebration. And as I don’t enjoy dancing much, my wife Akanksha felt she should join them and make the moment bigger as it was everyone’s victory. A lot of them don’t even know who she was dancing with. I just stood behind and let her enjoy it as it was my team’s win after all. They were the people who worked hard for me in my absence and they also deserve to enjoy themselves,” he stated.

The actor further shared that he does not pay attention to online trolls. Gaurav said he is genuinely happy that Akanksha is an extrovert, speaks her mind freely, and carries a bold, no-filter attitude without hesitation and embraces it proudly. “These are the qualities even people love about us as a couple. Aur jinko nahi pasand aaraha hoon shayad agle project mein pasand aajaun. I will try my best to win them over as well,” he added.

All You Need to Know About Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola

The couple Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola have been happily married for nine years. They celebrated their wedding in Gaurav’s hometown of Kanpur, marking the beginning of their journey together as a couple, filled with love, companionship, and shared memories over the years.