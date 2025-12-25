Sussanne Khan pens down a love note for her Boys

Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan recently took to social media to share a deeply emotional note for her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, capturing her pride and love for them. The post included a beautiful picture from the wedding festivities of her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, where the three of them were seen smiling together.

Sussanne Khan’s love note to her boys

In her caption, Sussanne Khan affectionately referred to herself as the “Mama Lioness” and praised her boys as her “bravest-hearted Knights.” She wrote that her heart is filled with pride watching them grow and that she is “so so proud to call you mine.”

The snapshot, with Sussanne between her sons dressed elegantly for the occasion, highlighted the close bond they share. Family and fans alike have responded warmly to her touching tribute.

Although Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan parted ways in 2014 after 14 years of marriage, they continue to co-parent their sons with respect and warmth.