Hrithik Roshan Dances With Sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan at Cousin Ishaan Roshan’s Wedding, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently attended the wedding celebrations of his cousin Ishaan Roshan, son of renowned music composer Rajesh Roshan, who got married on December 23. The grand family affair turned into a star-studded celebration, with several members of the Roshan family coming together to make the occasion memorable. While Hrithik’s presence added charm to the event, it was his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan who completely stole the spotlight.

Hrithik attended the wedding festivities along with his girlfriend Saba Azad. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also present, accompanied by her boyfriend Arslan Goni, showcasing the family’s warm and mature bond. However, the most talked-about moment from the celebrations came from the sangeet ceremony, where Hrithik danced with his two sons, leaving fans delighted.

A viral video from the sangeet shows Hrithik, Hrehaan, and Hridhaan grooving to Sukhbir’s iconic 1999 hit ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’, a song that remains a wedding favorite even today. Dressed in traditional outfits, the trio set the dance floor on fire with their energetic moves. Instead of looking like a father dancing with his children, many fans felt they resembled three brothers, thanks to their effortless style and synchronized steps.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, Suranika Soni and Pashmina Roshan were also seen dancing behind them, making the moment even more special for the Roshan family. The video quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section with praise. One fan wrote, “Both sons have inherited all of Hrithik’s qualities.” Another commented, “The Roshan brothers not only dance but set the stage on fire. Amazing performance at Ishaan’s wedding.”

Many others simply expressed their excitement, saying, “We want to see more,” and “Wow, fantastic!” Several users even joked that Hrithik looked more like the elder brother of his sons than their father. The celebrations didn’t end there. Pinky Roshan, Hrithik’s mother, shared a heartwarming photo with her grandsons on Instagram and captioned it, “I am very proud to be a grandmother.” Filmmaker Farah Khan reacted to the post with a red heart emoji, showing her love and admiration.