Hrithik Roshan’s Cousin Ishaan Roshan’s Wedding Takes Unexpected Turn as Viral Videos Spark Online Debate

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Ishaan Roshan, tied the knot with Aishwarya Singh on December 23 in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the grand wedding ceremony quickly went viral, with fans loving the joyful moments shared by the Roshan family. However, shortly after the celebrations, a few unexpected videos began circulating online, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

Ishaan Roshan is the son of celebrated Bollywood music director Rajesh Roshan, who is the younger brother of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. This makes Ishaan and Hrithik Roshan first cousins. The wedding festivities saw the presence of the entire Roshan family, including Hrithik Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and his girlfriend Saba Azad, all of whom were seen dancing and enjoying the celebrations.

After the wedding ceremony concluded, the newly married couple returned home along with their family. It was at this moment that a group of transgender individuals stopped the wedding bus at the gate, congratulating the couple in keeping with traditional customs. Several videos of the interaction have since gone viral. In one of the clips, Rakesh Roshan is seen speaking with a transgender person.

Though no audio clearly explains the conversation, his expressions led some viewers to speculate that the situation had become uncomfortable. Rajesh Roshan and later the groom Ishaan Roshan were also spotted during the exchange. Another viral video shows bride Aishwarya Singh, dressed in her wedding lehenga, being stopped as she walks toward the house. The transgender individuals are seen performing a customary ritual meant to ward off the evil eye, a practice commonly seen at weddings across India.

Social media reactions to the videos have been sharply divided. Some users criticized the situation and made strong allegations in the comment sections, while others urged restraint and sensitivity, reminding people that such traditions have long been part of Indian social customs. The videos sparked intense debate, with opinions ranging from criticism of the practice to calls for empathy and understanding.