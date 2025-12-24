Dhurandhar’s Javed Khanani Aka Ankit Sagar Takes a Funny Dig at YRF Spy Universe, Sparks Fresh Debate Online

Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial Dhurandhar continues to dominate headlines as well as the box office. While the film is witnessing massive footfalls in theatres, social media remains sharply divided. One section is hailing it as a hard-hitting, realistic spy thriller, while another is branding it a propaganda-driven film. Amid this ongoing debate, fans are also busy drawing parallels between the film’s characters and real-life figures.

One such character that has grabbed attention is Pakistani hawala trader Javed Khanani, played by actor Ankit Sagar. In a recent interview, Ankit not only spoke about the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar but also appeared to take a subtle dig at Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters like Tiger, Pathaan, and War without naming them directly. In a candid conversation, Ankit Sagar was asked whether India’s popular spy action films, especially those from YRF’s Spy Universe, could stand up to Dhurandhar.

Responding diplomatically yet pointedly, the actor said that Aditya Dhar’s film is far more rooted in reality. He stated, “I want to work with everyone. They have also made hit films, but Dhurandhar is based on reality. At the same time, it is a commercial film. It has everything a good film should have.” Ankit further added that the film’s realistic approach is the reason it has connected with such a wide audience.

Taking a sharper tone, he remarked, “ISI and RAW agents will never dance together in real life. But maybe they want to please all sides so they can earn money from everyone.” This comment has clearly not gone down well with fans of the Spy Universe. Many believe his statement indirectly targets scenes from Pathaan and Tiger, where Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, portraying ISI agents, are paired romantically with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan respectively.

During the same interview, Ankit Sagar was asked if Dhurandhar draws inspiration from the life of martyr Major Mohit Sharma. Dismissing the speculation, the actor clarified that similarities are often assumed based on appearance or storyline but were not intentional. He said, “People notice similarities in the get-up or story and assume it’s inspired by someone. But I don’t think Aditya Dhar took inspiration from his life.”