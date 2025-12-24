Govinda Is Dating But ‘Not An Actress’, Reveals Sunita Ahuja: ‘She Only Wants His Money’

Sunita Ahuja, mother of Bollywood star Govinda, has candidly addressed recent speculation about her son’s personal life, confirming that Govinda is currently in a romantic relationship but asserting that his partner is not from the film industry. Her remarks, blunt and direct, have quickly become a talking point as they cut through rampant rumours and offer insight from someone close to the actor.

In a media interaction, Sunita responded to questions about Govinda’s love life by stating, “Yes, Govinda is dating, but she is not an actress.” She emphasised that the woman in question is someone outside the film fraternity, distancing the developments in her son’s personal life from the frequent celebrity-dating narratives that often dominate entertainment headlines.

However, her comments took a controversial turn when she added a sharp personal observation, saying that the woman “only wants his money.” This statement drew immediate reactions across social media, with fans and critics debating both its tone and its implications. While some defended Sunita’s forthright honesty as typical of her outspoken personality, others felt her comment was unnecessarily harsh and put the woman unfairly in the spotlight without her consent.

Sunita’s remarks come amid years of public curiosity surrounding Govinda’s relationships since his separation from his wife, Sunita (née Ahuja’s daughter-in-law). Govinda and Sunita were married in 1987 and have two children together, actor Krushna Abhishek and daughter Tina Ahuja. The couple’s separation was publicly acknowledged in 2010 after decades together, and both have since pursued their respective personal and professional journeys.

Despite the personal nature of Sunita’s comments, Govinda himself has historically maintained a degree of privacy regarding his romantic life. Throughout his long career in Bollywood, which began in the 1980s and spans dozens of beloved films, Govinda has often been more willing to share about his professional work than his private affairs. In recent years, he has appeared at film events, hosted television shows, and remained active in industry circles, but rarely confirmed details of his personal relationships publicly.

Sunita’s statement that Govinda’s current partner is not from the film industry challenges the common assumption that stars typically date or marry within the entertainment world. It also highlights how off-screen lives of celebrities are subject to intense public scrutiny, often leading to speculation that outpaces confirmed information. Her accusation that the partner “only wants his money” taps into broader cultural conversations about motivations in relationships, especially those involving wealthy or high-profile figures.

Reactions to Sunita’s comments have been mixed. On social media platforms, some users applauded her for speaking openly and without a filter, describing her as refreshingly honest in an era when celebrity families often issue carefully worded statements through PR teams. Others criticised her for publicly judging her son’s romantic life and for making assumptions about another woman’s intentions without evidence.

Entertainment commentators have observed that Sunita’s remarks reflect the often-fraught intersection of celebrity and personal life in Indian media. When actors achieve a long career and widespread fame, their relationships, whether past or present, become material for public debate, and every comment is dissected for meaning and motive.

For Govinda, a beloved actor known for his comic timing and dance prowess, this latest chapter adds another layer to public fascination with his life off camera. Whether his personal relationship will be addressed by him directly remains to be seen. But Sunita Ahuja’s candid statements have already sparked conversation about love, money, and the unavoidable scrutiny that comes with being a film industry icon.