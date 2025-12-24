‘Saat Samundar Paar’ Remake Sparks Backlash, Fans Say Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Version Ruins a Classic

Thirty-four years ago, the film ‘Vishwatma’ created history with its memorable music and performances by Sunny Deol and the late Divya Bharti. Among its many highlights, the song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ emerged as a timeless chartbuster. Even today, the track enjoys cult status and is remembered for its high-energy disco vibe and Divya Bharti’s iconic screen presence. Now, the legendary song has been remade for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, but instead of nostalgia, the new version has triggered strong criticism online.

Saat Samundar Paar

Saat Samundar Paar Remake

As soon as the song was released, social media platforms were flooded with negative reactions, with many viewers accusing the makers of spoiling a perfectly good classic. In the remake, Kartik Aaryan is seen dancing in a modern nightclub setting, while Ananya Panday watches him. Although the lyrics and basic tune remain similar to the original, fans feel that the soul and energy of the song are missing. The original disco-style enthusiasm that once made people dance effortlessly is nowhere to be found, according to netizens.

Saat Samundar Paar

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Fun Dance Videos, Internet Reacts

Many viewers feel the new version fails to match the charm, intensity, and fun of the 1991 track. The drastic change in vibe has left audiences disappointed, especially those who grew up listening to the original. The internet has not been kind to the remake. Several users expressed their frustration in the comments section. For many fans, the remake not only failed musically but also emotionally, as ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ is closely associated with Divya Bharti’s legacy.

Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday

‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ is directed by Sameer Vidwans and presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishore Arora. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the romantic entertainer is slated for a Christmas release on December 25, 2025.

Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday

While remakes have become a trend in Bollywood, audience reactions to the new ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ clearly show that tampering with iconic songs can be risky. For now, fans seem unconvinced and continue to believe that some classics are better left untouched. Whether the song grows on listeners with time remains to be seen, but the initial response is overwhelmingly negative.