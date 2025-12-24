Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Fun Dance Videos, Internet Reacts

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan are celebrating two years of marriage on December 24, 2025. Marking the special occasion in a fun and unconventional way, Sshura took to Instagram and shared nine entertaining videos of her husband dancing, leaving fans and celebrities thoroughly amused. On their second wedding anniversary, Sshura Khan posted a compilation of dance clips featuring Arbaaz Khan grooving to a mix of trending and evergreen Bollywood songs.

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan

Sshura Khan Shared Video of Arbaaz

The videos appear to be shot over time in different corners of their home, from the bedroom and dining area to the balcony and gym, showcasing Arbaaz in a carefree, playful mood. Sharing the videos, Sshura wrote a heartfelt caption that instantly caught attention, “When I say there’s never a dull moment in my life, I’m truly not lying! Countless videos made in these two years. So much happiness. My life is better in every way with you. Happy Anniversary to my forever entertainer and my forever love.”

Arbaaz Khan

Also Read: Bharti Singh Discharged from Hospital After Welcoming Second Son Kaju, Shares Health Update With Paps

The post beautifully reflected the strong bond the couple shares, proving that love and laughter remain at the center of their relationship. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in December 2023 at Arpita Khan’s residence in an intimate ceremony. Two years later, on October 8, 2025, the couple welcomed their daughter Sipara, adding another joyful chapter to their life together. Despite frequent chatter about their age difference, Arbaaz and Sshura have consistently shown that their relationship is built on mutual respect, affection, and companionship.

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan

Sshura, who is Salim Khan’s daughter-in-law, often grabs headlines for sharing cozy moments and candid pictures with Arbaaz on social media, and this anniversary post was no exception. The dance videos quickly drew reactions from friends, celebrities, and fans. Rasha Thadani reacted with laughing and red heart emojis, commenting, “Oh my god.” Actress Riddhima Pandit also chimed in, writing, “I’m stunned. Does he know you posted this? The dance he did tonight… is awesome.”

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan

Social media users had mixed but mostly amused reactions. One user commented, “He seems happier since Malaika left,” while another wrote humorously, “This happens with age.” Many others simply enjoyed seeing Arbaaz in such a lively and unfiltered avatar. The viral videos have once again shown a lighter, fun-loving side of Arbaaz Khan that fans don’t often get to see. His effortless dancing and Shura’s affectionate tribute have made their anniversary celebration one of the most talked-about celebrity moments online today.