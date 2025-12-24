Bharti Singh Discharged from Hospital After Welcoming Second Son Kaju, Shares Health Update With Paps

Popular comedian and television star Bharti Singh is back home after welcoming her second son, lovingly named Kaju. Bharti gave birth on December 19 and was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on December 24, just five days later. A video of Bharti with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa has now surfaced online, winning hearts across social media. In the viral clip, Bharti looks healthy, cheerful, and relaxed as she steps out of the hospital with Harsh.

Though she wasn’t seen carrying the newborn herself, she happily interacted with the paparazzi, giving updates about baby Kaju before heading home. With folded hands, Bharti thanked the photographers for their wishes. When asked about the newborn’s health, Harsh assured everyone that Kaju was doing absolutely fine. Adding her signature humor, Bharti quipped, “Kaju pak gaya hai,” leaving everyone smiling.

She then said, “Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes. Kaju is doing very well. Now we are taking him home.” Harsh also shared that they would introduce baby Kaju to everyone very soon. When the paparazzi asked about their elder son Gola, Bharti candidly replied that he was feeling a little moody at the moment. Soon after, the couple left for home. Fans were quick to praise Bharti Singh’s grounded nature. Many commented that despite being a big celebrity, she remains simple, warm, and free of tantrums.

Her natural and respectful interaction with the media once again won public appreciation. As per reports and hints from her earlier vlogs, Bharti may resume shooting for ‘Laughter Chefs 3’ as early as next week. She had previously mentioned that she would miss shooting two episodes, which were filmed with Arjun Bijlani, indicating a quick return to work.

Sharing details from her recent vlog, Bharti revealed that she was rushed to the hospital on the night of December 19 after her water broke, which initially scared her. Thankfully, everything went smoothly. She also gave fans a glimpse of baby Kaju in the vlog, though she chose not to reveal his face yet due to family reasons. Bharti assured fans that she would introduce him properly very soon.