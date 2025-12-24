Esha Deol Spotted at Mumbai Airport a Month After Dharmendra’s Demise, Video Goes Viral

The passing of Bollywood legend Dharmendra on November 24 left the entire nation in shock and mourning. The veteran actor’s demise deeply affected not just the film industry but also his family and countless fans. In the days following his death, separate prayer meetings were organized by Sunny Deol and Hema Malini, both attended by Dharmendra’s daughters, reflecting the profound loss felt by the family.

Now, nearly a month later, Esha Deol was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, and her appearance has struck an emotional chord with fans. A video of the actress from the airport is going viral on social media, with many noting the visible sadness on her face. Esha Deol shared a very close bond with her father and often spoke about her love and admiration for him. After his passing, she posted several heartfelt tributes on social media, openly expressing her grief and emotions. Her airport appearance further reflected the void left by the legendary actor.

As Esha posed briefly for the paparazzi, they asked her how she was doing. The actress chose not to respond verbally but respectfully greeted them with folded hands. When a photographer bid her goodbye, she waved back politely, yet without a smile. Her grief was evident. Before entering the airport, she turned back once again to wave at the paparazzi, a gesture that showed her grace and lack of resentment despite the difficult time.

Currently, Esha Deol is away from the big screen, focusing on personal commitments. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting Darmendra’s last on-screen appearance. His final film, the war drama ‘Ikkiis’, is slated to release in theatres on January 1, 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film was originally scheduled for a December 25, 2025 release but was postponed due to undisclosed reasons.

The movie also features Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. As the nation continues to remember veteran actor Dharmendra’s immense contribution to Indian cinema, moments like Esha Deol’s quiet airport appearance serve as a poignant reminder of the personal loss behind the public grief. This is a true loss to entire entertainment industry.