Ranveer Singh Opts Out of Don 3? Reports Suggest Actor Prioritising New Projects After Dhurandhar Success

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on success. His latest film Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, dominating the box office and earning massive praise for his powerful performances. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has reportedly collected ₹600 crore net in India and crossed ₹847 crore worldwide, cementing Ranveer’s position at the top.

Ranveer Singh May Not Be A Part of Don

Following this blockbuster run, fans were eagerly waiting for Ranveer Singh to step into the iconic role of Don in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. However, recent reports suggest that the wait may get even longer, or may never end. According to a media report, Ranveer Singh has opted out of Don 3, forcing the makers to look for a new lead actor. An industry source revealed that after the massive success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer has become extremely selective about his future projects.

The source said, “After the immense success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next. He is keen to work with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee. He doesn’t want to be seen constantly in gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar has already established his image in this genre.” This clarity reportedly played a major role in his decision to step away from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Don 3.

Instead, Ranveer Singh is now focusing on Jay Mehta’s upcoming film Pranay, which he wants to complete at the earliest. The actor has reportedly asked producer Jay Mehta to begin shooting sooner than planned. Pranay is said to be inspired by the Applause Entertainment film Zombie and narrates a deeply emotional story about a man who goes to extreme lengths to protect his family in the most challenging circumstances.

The source added, “Now that Singh has prioritised other projects over Don 3, he is personally involved in finalising the shooting dates and schedule for Jay Mehta’s film so that the work progresses quickly.” Another insider confirmed that Ranveer was initially expected to begin preparations for Don 3 immediately after the release of Dhurandhar. However, due to the change in plans, the film has now been postponed.