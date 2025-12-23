Pregnant Lin Laishram Glows at Her 40th Birthday, Randeep Hooda Can’t Take His Eyes Off Her Stylish Look

Lin Laishram is happily embracing motherhood and thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy phase. Recently, Lin celebrated her 40th birthday, and pictures from the celebration have taken social media by storm. Glowing with happiness, the mom-to-be looked so radiant that even her husband, actor Randeep Hooda, was seen admiring her with pride and love. Dressed in a stylish yet comfortable outfit worth thousands of rupees, Lin celebrated her special day in grand style.

Every picture from the birthday celebration shows her flashing a sweet smile, clearly enjoying this beautiful phase of her life. The soon-to-be father, 49-year-old Randeep Hooda, also looked equally happy as he stood by his wife, making the celebration even more special. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Lin Laishram has always impressed fans with her style, and her maternity fashion is no exception.

Earlier, her chic dungaree look had won hearts, and this time, she opted for a graceful one-piece dress for her birthday. The outfit looked elegant without being heavy, allowing Lin to stay comfortable while celebrating. The dress worn by Lin is from the popular ASOS label and is priced at $181 on the official website. In Indian currency, this amounts to approximately ₹16,000. Lin is often seen wearing outfits in a similar price range, and once again, she proved that effortless elegance never goes out of style.

Her cream-coloured outfit stood out beautifully and perfectly complemented her pregnancy glow. Lin chose the outfit wisely, balancing both comfort and style, which is essential during pregnancy. The blouse-style sleeves added volume, while the round neckline gave the dress a classy appeal. The outfit featured a mesh design with subtle patterns, creating an elegant yet relaxed vibe.

The fitted waistline highlighted Lin’s baby bump beautifully, while the loose skirt area ensured comfort. Cut-out detailing near the waist added grace to the outfit, and the smooth fabric made the overall look soft and breathable, perfect for a mom-to-be. To complete her birthday look, Lin kept her accessories minimal. She skipped necklaces and bangles and instead opted for white pearl earrings with a slightly heavy design, which added charm to her simple outfit. Her open hairstyle and natural pregnancy glow further enhanced her appearance, making her look effortlessly stunning.