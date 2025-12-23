Bharti Singh Gets Emotional As Son Laksh Asks, “Aap Theek To Ho Na Mumma,” After Emergency Delivery Of Her Second Child: Deets Inside!

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child on December 19, bringing joy to their growing family. On Monday, comedian Bharti shared an emotional update with fans as she took her first steps after delivering her second son, lovingly named Kaju. Describing the moment with humour and warmth, Bharti compared her initial step post-delivery to mankind’s historic first step on the Moon. She also reassured everyone that both she and the baby are healthy and doing well, expressing gratitude for the love, prayers, and support pouring in during this special time and celebrating motherhood with resilience, laughter, and strength.

Bharti Singh shared the details from the hospital on her YouTube vlog

“Pehle banda jisne antariksh mai kadam rakha tha aaj same waise hi feeling aa rahi hai.. Uth te huye aesa laga ke dushman se ladke uthi hun aur yeh mera pahela kadam baby ko paida karne ke baad dharti pe. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Chalo bachcha dekhne chalein. Mujhe beti chahiye thi, par jo bhagwan ki ichha,” she stated about taking her first steps post delivery.

“(Just like the first person who stepped into space, that’s exactly how I’m feeling today. When I woke up, it felt like I’d fought a battle with an enemy, and this is my very first step on earth after giving birth to my baby. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Come, let’s go see the baby. I’ve already met Kaju… I wanted a daughter, but whatever God’s will).”

Bharti Singh added that her baby boy, born on December 19, is healthy and doing absolutely well. “Main Kaju se milkar aa chuki hun. Kaju ek dam sahi hai… He’s taking feed properly (Kaju is absolutely fine… he’s feeding properly)” she said. Bharti Singh’s elder son Lakshya, fondly called Gola, also visited the hospital to meet her and the newborn baby. On seeing his mother, a considerate Laksh asked, “Aap theek to ho na, mumma? Kaju kahan hain?”

Bharti Singh is later seen breaking down, clutching her son tightly and showering him with kisses. Soon after, Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa take Laksh to meet his younger brother. As a nurse wheels the comedian into the children’s ward, the excited father-son duo eagerly rush ahead, unable to contain their joy as they go to greet the newest and most cherished addition to their family in this emotional, unforgettable moment. “I’m not in pain but my stitches hurt when I cough. Otherwise, I’m absolutely ok. I’m just waiting to get my hands on Kaju and then we’ll have fun,” she added.

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents for the second time with the arrival of a baby boy on December 19. The couple are also parents to three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, born in 2022. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017 after dating for several years and continue to share milestones from their family journey together with warmth love and commitment that reflects their enduring bond publicly. Bharti Singh has participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The couple currently host Laughter Chefs’ 3.