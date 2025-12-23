Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Left For Christmas Celebration With Aaradhya, Deets Inside

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, as they headed out for a family vacation. While the destination remains undisclosed, videos and pictures of the trio quickly surfaced online, delighting fans and reigniting conversations around the couple. In the viral clips, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya were seen twinning in black outfits, making a stylish appearance as they made their way into the airport.

Before entering, Aishwarya was also seen smiling and wishing the paparazzi “Merry Christmas,” a gesture that won hearts. Abhishek Bachchan appeared visibly protective, walking closely with both Aishwarya and Aaradhya. As soon as the video went viral, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While many were happy to see the family together, some focused on their fashion choices.

One user commented, “Don’t they have any other color clothes besides black?” Another wrote, “Why do they always wear black clothes?” Some reactions were light-hearted, while others were curious. One user asked, “Are they in a good relationship?” Another remarked, “Jaya aunty is missing,” noting the absence of Jaya Bachchan. A few even joked, “Go to school sometimes too,” referring to Aaradhya’s frequent public appearances with her parents.

Over the past year or two, speculation around Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage has been making headlines. Several reports had claimed that the couple was heading for a divorce. However, these rumours were repeatedly dismissed after the two were spotted together at Aaradhya’s school functions, both last year and earlier this year, often accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan.

Now, their latest appearance together, heading off on a family vacation has once again put an end to separation rumours, reassuring fans that all is well between the two. On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy shooting for the film ‘King’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which has already generated significant buzz. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been keeping a low profile professionally and has maintained some distance from the big screen in recent times.