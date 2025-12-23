Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube Channel Recovered After Sudden Termination, Fans Rejoice

There is good news for fans of popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna. The actor’s YouTube channel, which was unexpectedly terminated within 24 hours of its launch, has now been fully recovered and is live again. Gaurav himself confirmed the update, bringing relief and excitement to his followers. Although the exact reason behind the sudden termination of the channel has not been revealed, the issue has now been resolved.

Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube Channel Recovered

Gaurav Khanna had recently stepped into the YouTube space on the advice of his close friend, popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. He had uploaded his first video shortly after launching the channel, but to everyone’s surprise, the channel was taken down soon after, leaving fans disappointed. Taking to his Instagram story, Gaurav Khanna shared a video announcing the good news. The actor looked visibly happy as he addressed his fans and thanked them for their patience and support.

“Hello everyone, I want to share some good news with all of you. I know many of you already know about this, but I wanted to tell you personally. My YouTube channel is back! I knew this would happen, but it took some time because of the holidays. After a lot of difficulties, the channel is back. I never gave up and I kept making vlogs,” Gaurav said in the video.

He further urged fans to visit his channel and support his content, adding, “So just go to my channel and shower your love on my videos. I promise you’ll get to see the unfiltered side of Gaurav on my channel.” Gaurav also captioned the story, “Look, the channel is back!”, making the announcement official. The news of the channel’s recovery has created a wave of excitement among fans.

Interestingly, the video Gaurav had uploaded six days ago is still available on the channel and has already crossed 213,000 views, proving his massive fan following and popularity post-Bigg Boss 19. Similarly other contestants of Bigg Boss are busy with their work commitments and moving forward in their life.