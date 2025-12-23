Priyanka Chopra Recalls Nick Jonas’ Hilarious Reaction to Hajmola on The Great Indian Kapil Show 4

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on the first episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4’ and left the audience in splits with her candid revelations and witty anecdotes. From fun banter with Kapil Sharma to sweet and funny stories about her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s episode quickly became a fan favorite. During the conversation, Priyanka shared a hilarious incident involving Hajmola, the popular Indian digestive candy.

Talking about cultural differences, she joked, “Imagine giving Hajmola to an American.” This instantly caught Kapil Sharma’s attention, who asked her if she had actually given it to Nick. Priyanka went on to explain that she keeps a special drawer at home filled with Indian snacks like Aam Papad, Hajmola, and other desi treats. She recalled how Nick once asked about the drawer, and she warned him to stay away from it, saying it might be a little beyond his understanding.

However, Nick’s curiosity got the better of him. Despite Priyanka’s advice, he insisted on trying Hajmola. Recalling his reaction, she said that Nick smelled it and bluntly asked, “Why does it smell like a fart?” The unexpected comment left Kapil Sharma, the audience, and viewers watching online in uncontrollable laughter. As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans flooded social media with funny reactions. One user wrote, “Poor Nick.” Another commented with a laughing emoji, “Stop it, Priyanka.” A third joked, “Why Priyanka, why?” The moment quickly went viral, with fans enjoying the actress’s honesty and sense of humor.

Apart from the funny Hajmola moment, Priyanka also shared a heartwarming story about Karva Chauth. She revealed that Nick once took her on his private plane, flying amidst the clouds, so she could break her fast. He offered her water mid-air, making the moment extra special. The story left both Kapil Sharma and the audience impressed with Nick Jonas’ thoughtful gesture. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film ‘Varanasi’, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 1300 crore, the film is one of the biggest Indian projects ever. It is expected to release in March 2027 and will be released in six languages. The teaser has already hinted at intriguing character details, raising expectations among fans. Priyanka’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show once again proved why audiences love her whether it’s sharing global stardom stories, cultural clashes, or heartfelt moments, she keeps it real and entertaining.