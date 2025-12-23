Is Internet Sensation Tanya Mittal Getting Married in February? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Rumours

A piece of news about Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal is spreading like wildfire on the internet, leaving fans curious and confused. A Reddit post with the title “Tanya Mittal is getting married in February” has gone viral, sparking widespread speculation about the reality star’s personal life. The post further asked users if anyone had information about who the groom might be, adding fuel to the gossip. As expected, the comments section quickly turned entertaining.

Tanya Mittal’s Private Life Discussed Again

One user jokingly wrote, “The groom is Amaal Mallik. Congratulations!” while another confidently claimed, “Yes, he is a politician.” However, it is important to clarify that these comments are purely speculative. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Tanya Mittal or her team regarding any wedding plans. During her journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya Mittal had openly spoken about her views on marriage.

On the Salman Khan hosted reality show, she revealed that her parents wanted her to get married at a young age, but she requested time to focus on building her career first. Tanya emphasized that she wanted to be independent and well-settled before taking such a big step. Now, reports suggest that Tanya is open to finding the right life partner, as she feels more stable in her personal and professional life. However, this does not confirm the viral February wedding rumours currently circulating online.

Since stepping out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya Mittal has been actively focusing on her career. She was recently spotted shooting for her sixth advertisement film, showcasing her growing presence in the advertising space. Sharing a glimpse from the shoot, Tanya uploaded a video from a yacht in Mumbai and wrote, “Shooting for my sixth ad film today, who wants a year’s supply of these body lotions?”

The post received massive engagement, with fans praising her success and glamorous lifestyle. Apart from marriage rumours, fans are eagerly waiting for something else Tanya had promised. During Bigg Boss 19, her luxurious home became a hot topic of discussion, and viewers are now excited for a full house tour video, which is expected to be released soon. Fans are curious to see whether the claims Tanya made about her house inside the Bigg Boss 19 house are true.