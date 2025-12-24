Bharti Singh Shares Emotional First Moments with Newborn Son “Kaju”

Popular comedian Bharti Singh, who recently welcomed her second child, has shared a deeply personal look into her early days of motherhood. In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), Bharti revealed that she was finally able to hold her newborn son for the first time two days after his birth on December 19.
An Emotional First Encounter
The comedian, who shares her life journey with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was visibly overwhelmed as she cradled her baby boy, whom the couple has affectionately nicknamed “Kaju.” Because the newborn was under observation for routine precautionary check-ups, Bharti had to wait 48 hours for their first skin-to-skin contact. The vlog captured the poignant moment a nurse brought the baby to Bharti’s hospital room.
“So, finally Kaju is here. Oh, he is so adorable,” Bharti said through tears. “Gola and Haarsh left for home just a while back. If he had come a little earlier, they would have met him too. He is very beautiful, cute, and a healthy baby, just like Gola.”
Bharti expressed her gratitude for the baby’s health, stating, “May God bless him with good health always.” While she hasn’t yet decided who the baby resembles most, she promised fans a face reveal in the near future.
The Journey to Delivery
The road to welcoming “Kaju” was filled with both excitement and anxiety. Bharti and Haarsh announced the birth on Instagram, but the full story was documented on their YouTube channel.
Bharti recounted the early morning her labor began, revealing that her water broke at 6:00 AM at home. She admitted to feeling a wave of fear during the sudden transition.
The Call: Bharti immediately contacted her doctor after realizing her water bag had burst.
The Fear: “I was just packing the whole night and now I have to go… I am so scared,” she shared emotionally in the footage recorded just before heading to the hospital.
Growing the Limbachiyaa Family
Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa married in 2017 and have since become one of the most beloved couples in the Indian entertainment industry. They welcomed their first son, Laksh (fondly known as Golla), in 2022.
The couple announced their second pregnancy in October 2025, keeping fans updated through their signature humor and candid vlogs. While the world knows the new arrival as “Kaju,” the couple has yet to reveal his official name. For now, the family is focusing on recovery and introducing “Golla” to his new little brother.