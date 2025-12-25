Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Is ‘Green Forest’, Says Yami Gautam; Remembers Him Cooking Rogan Josh For Her Family

Aditya Dhar, now a national-favourite director after the success of Dhurandhar, leads a quiet married life with Haqq actress Yami Gautam, who starred in his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. In a recent interview, Yami opened up about their love story, their simple wedding, and the little things they do that make them special. Yami Gautam couldn’t be prouder of her filmmaker husband, Aditya Dhar, for delivering Dhurandhar, the biggest film of 2025. She shared that filmmaking is an extremely demanding process, as it involves managing multiple departments simultaneously. “I’ve never seen him lose his cool.”

The Haq actress says that as a couple, they are both very private people who usually talk about simple things like home-cooked meals and what to watch on TV after returning from work. Yami first met Aditya during the making of the National Award–winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), in which she starred alongside Vicky Kaushal. She reveals that it was only during the film’s promotions that she realised their wavelengths matched, and that’s when love blossomed.

Yami and Aditya Choose Quiet Nights at Home Over Bollywood Parties

During her interview with Humans of Bombay, Yami spoke openly about her life with Aditya and how they stay grounded and authentic despite the spotlight. “I met Aditya on the sets of our film Uri, but it wasn’t the cameras or the scripts that brought us close – it was the quiet moments in between where I realised our wavelengths were perfectly in sync. We’re both private people, simple at heart, who prefer staying home over going to parties, choosing what to cook or watch rather than chasing the world’s idea of a ‘celebrity life.’” Yami stated.

Looking Back at Their Intimate Himachal Pradesh Wedding

Yami and Aditya pleasantly surprised fans by getting married in an intimate ceremony in 2021, set against the serene mountains of her home state, Himachal Pradesh. Away from paparazzi and celebrity buzz, they exchanged vows with only their families present. Reflecting on the day, Yami said they married beneath towering deodar trees. She wore her mother’s wedding saree, her grandmother’s raida, and a traditional Pahadi nath gifted by her family. Doing her own makeup and having her sister style her hair, Yami said the simplicity and love around her made her feel truly blessed.

Adiya Dhar’s small gestures for his beloved wife’s family

Yami and Aditya maintain a clear boundary between their professional lives and personal space. She shares that it’s the small, thoughtful gestures her husband makes, even while working on films, that strengthen the foundation of their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

“Aditya has always shown me who he is through small, extraordinary gestures. A pillow brought during my third trimester so I’d be comfortable, offering his director’s chair to a makeup artist who had nowhere to sit, or cooking Rogan Josh for my family the first time. There was no grand proposal, no cinematic moment. We just… knew. And our families knew too. That, for me, has always been the foundation of love – the alignment of hearts and families alike,” Yami mentioned.

“Our love is a marriage of families. My parents felt secure with him, and his family felt at ease with me. Even professionally, we maintain boundaries, trusting and respecting each other’s space. Motherhood changed me in ways I never imagined. It’s empowering, humbling, and filled with joy,” Yami added.

Yami Gautam on her motherhood journey

The actress shared that motherhood transformed her and helped her discover a new side of herself. Yami and Aditya welcomed their first child, a son, in 2024. The actress also credited Aditya for being a constant source of support. “With Aditya by my side, our love feels steady, calm, and real. No need for noise or display. Just peace, growth, and the quiet certainty that this is exactly where we’re meant to be,” she stated. “Aditya is a green forest!” Yami declared.