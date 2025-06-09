Honey Singh Takes A Dig At Badshah’s Dua Lipa Clarification: ‘Genius’

Badshah’s recent comment about Dua Lipa—“I’d rather make babies with her”—landed him in hot water online. While the rapper later claimed the statement was actually a compliment, saying, “One of the most beautiful compliments you can give a woman you admire is to wish for her to mother your children,” social media wasn’t buying it. “Meri soch nahi, tumhari soch saamne aayi hai,” he added, defending his intent.

However, what caught fans’ attention next was Honey Singh’s reaction to the explanation. Quoting a media post that highlighted Badshah’s remark, Honey Singh commented, “Genius ” — a response dripping with sarcasm that had fans in splits. “Paaji using sarcasm like a pro,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “Paaji tussi great ho,” with a string of laughing emojis.

The two artists share a rocky past. Once part of the same rap collective Mafia Mundeer—alongside Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil Golu—the duo parted ways years ago after a very public fallout. While Badshah extended an olive branch during a Dehradun concert in early 2024, saying he had “moved on” and wishing Honey Singh “all the best,” it appears Honey isn’t quite done with the cold war.

In fact, he recently slipped in another jab during a Millionaire Tour performance, suggesting there’s still some unresolved tension. Professionally though, both rappers continue to dominate charts: Honey Singh’s tracks Laal Pari from Housefull 5 and Money Money from Raid 2 are fan favourites, while Badshah’s latest release Galiyon Ke Ghalib has audiences grooving to his dance-heavy avatar.