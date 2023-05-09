How Did Parineeti Chopra Fall In Love With Raghav Chadha? Know It Here!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are hitting headlines almost daily for their alleged love affair. Though they have not accepted their relationship in public till now, the pictures of both of them going places together and meeting each other are telling a different story.

In such a scenario, the fans of Parineeti are curious to know how she got ‘lovestruck’ in a short span of time.

This is how Parineeti met Raghav

Before becoming an actress, Parineeti used to work as a PR for Yash Raj Films and later Yash Raj Films gave her the opportunity to join acting through the film under their banner ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’. But before doing a job as a PR, Parineeti was pursuing a degree course in Business, Economics and Finance at the University of Manchester in the UK about 15 years ago.





As per the sources, Raghav was also studying at the London School of Economics at the same time. So, Parineeti and Raghav first met while studying together.

Cupid struck on the set of a film

The love story of Parineeti and Raghav is believed to begin on the sets of a film last year. Both of them met when Parineeti was shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Chamkila’ in Punjab. As a friend, Raghav had come there to meet her. They spent some time together to understand each other more deeply. It was only after this that the couple decided to become life partners.

Although Parineeti and Raghav have not made their relationship official, pictures from their lunch and dinner dates are doing rounds on the internet almost every day. They were recently spotted watching an IPL match together in Mohali. Parineeti and Raghav are reportedly going to tie the knot in the month of October this year.