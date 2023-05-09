Uorfi Javed ‘Cancelled’ An Event Last Minute For This Reason; Sympathises With Kangana Ranaut!

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed recounted an incident. At the last minute, she was canceled from an occasion in Mumbai. The reason was that actress Madhuri Dixit’s ‘guest list’ does not include her name. She shared a post on Twitter. She did not caption the post. But the model added an emoji.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed shared a screenshot of Madhuri Dixit from a paparazzo account. She wrote that there was a fun fact. The event’s team reached out to her team inviting her. She accepted the invitation, canceled her plans, and arranged her outfit. But last moment they told her team that she was not invited.

She added that the reason they said that she was not on Madhuri Dixit’s guest list. The fashionista added, “Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k Iiye…Grow some balls or borrow from me!”





In her next tweet, Uorfi Javed sympathized with Kangana Ranaut. She said that she is slowly understanding why Kangana behaves the way she does with the industry people.

Fans commented, “You are absolutely right! I support you both gorgeous girls,” “Stay strong ma’am,” “Come on Uorfi. You are on my guest list,” “That’s called maturity with experience” etc. The fans supported Uorfi Javed this time. They agreed with her statement.

After starring in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, the fashionista became famous. Recently, she attended an event where she interacted with the veteran actress Zeenat Aman. On the other hand, earlier this year, Uorfi became a model for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a gold saree.