Debina Bonnerjee is a well-known personality in the TV industry. All owing to her protracted performance as Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s NDTV production of The Ramayan, in which her future husband, Gurmeet Choudhary, played Ram. With their roles as Sita and Ram on the show, Debina and Gurmeet became one of the most regarded couples in the television industry.

They have appeared together in several TV shows and reality shows, including “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” “Nach Baliye 6,” and “The Voice India.” Debina is a mother of two beautiful girls and she keeps on posting about her lifestyle on Instagram. However, Sita’s image has still struck the audience’s mind. Recently she posted some pictures on Instagram and viewers were not happy with her outfit.

Debina Bonnerjee got body shammed for her outfit

The Chidiya Ghar actress recently posted some photos on her Instagram account, for which she received ageing, overweight, and body-shaming comments.





In a series of photos that were published, Debina was seen wearing a gown. Since viewers had only ever seen the actress in the image of a Hindu deity, several online users found it uncomfortable. Strange reactions were given by people to the images.

Netizens trolled Debina by giving bizarre comments

Her breasts were so obviously visible and that her neckline was deep, said one of the users. Other one commented that it’s not good to be so bold. One of them said, that Deina is the daughter-in-law of Bhiar and she should not were so revealing clothes and should be dressed like Sita.

She was also morally scolded for wearing a dress that hugged the waist because Devi Sita is associated with her and she should make sure to preserve that image.

Some fat-shamed her calling her Aunty and pregnant again! The majority of them just said the dress is awful.