Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are two of Bollywood’s most adored couples, and fans appreciate seeing photos of the stars whenever they appear together. They looked elegant as they attended their personal friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s mother Joyce’s birthday event on Thursday night.

Bebo and Saif were seen matching in black and looked like a gorgeous couple! As soon as the couple returned from the party, the photographers followed them to their building. Even after they entered their building, the paparazzi continued to picture them. As Saif rarely reacts, he humorously spat at the paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan reacts as paparazzi chase them to their building

Kareena is seen holding Saif’s arm as they leave Malaika’s mother Joyce’s birthday party. Saif was dressed in a black kurta, white pajamas, and brown leather shoes. Kareena looked stunning in a black cutout dress, which she paired with pointed-toe shoes and a black clutch. As the couple entered their building, the paparazzi followed them, and Saif responded by instructing the photographers, “Ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom me aa jaiye (Do a thing, lead us to our bedroom).” While Saif initially appeared irritated, he eventually waved the peace sign at the paparazzi. Watch the video below.

Saif Ali Khan stated his displeasure with the paparazzi culture a few years back. When asked if the media’s relentless focus on his son Taimur Ali Khan concerns him, he told IANS that while it doesn’t, it would be great if it didn’t exist. “I’m fine with it if the media likes it and people like it. But I won’t be as interested in other people’s children,” he explained. On the one hand, Saif thinks it’s great that Taimur makes people have a good time, but on the other, he questions why people are so interested in or pay attention to a tiny kid.