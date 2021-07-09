I Am Very Nervous About My Digital Debut- Says Shahid Kapoor

Recently Amazon Prime announced The digital debut of Shahid Kapoor. He is going to debut in the untitled thriller web series under the Family Man creators duos. Filled with Raj and DK’s trademark dark and wry humor, the series will mark the director duo’s new collaboration with Amazon Prime Video following the spectacular success of The Family Man.

Talking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favorite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

“For us, the objective is always to challenge ourselves to do better with every film or series we do.” said the creator duo Raj and DK. “This is our favorite script and has truly been a labor of love. We found a perfect match in Shahid! He was always our first choice for this series. We hit it off immediately, and have been on the same page from the first time we spoke. Shahid is an exciting actor to watch and work with! The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing. Our long-standing relationship with Amazon Prime Video makes us feel more responsible towards every series we do with them. They have been fantastic partners. And we can’t wait to create this series!”

The creators of Amazon Prime will reveal the full cast and the title of the web series soon. And today on Instagram The duos have posted the picture with Shahid Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee with the caption- Then this happened???

