Kareena Kapoor Khan Launched Her New Book On Instagram

Today Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her new book. She launched her book on Instagram with the title – Kareena Kapoor khan Pregnancy Bible. Bebo revealed that she was working on the book for a long time. She also told that this Pregnancy Bible is about her own personal experiences and all her personal life during her pregnancy.

Kareena shared a video with the caption- This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.

In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS.

I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio.

The actress got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and after 4 years she had her first baby in 2016 whose name is Taimur. And now in Feb 2021, she gave birth to her second child whose name they have revealed today only Jeh.

Kareena also posted another post giving a little more insight into her book. She also shared the picture of her flaunting her baby bump and radiating the pregnancy glow on her face. The actress said that both the pregnancies were an amazing experience for her.

To launch this book Kareena posted a post with her sonography which created suspense in fans. Then in the next post, she launched a book with a video. And the third one was a sneak peek about what is inside the book.

