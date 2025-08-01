‘I Could Sleep Only For 2 Hours, Wanted To End My Life’, Yuzvendra Chahal Opened Up On Depression After Separating From Dhanashree

Indian cricket team’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has now made a big disclosure about his personal life. For the first time, Chahal openly expressed his mental state regarding divorce from his ex-wife and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma. He said that this was a period where he had lost himself, and the thoughts of taking his own life started haunting him constantly.

Let us tell you that Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020 and both got divorced in March 2025. Despite keeping themselves away from any kind of negative news for such a long time, even when the marriage was on the verge of breaking up, both of them continued to look like a normal couple on social media. Now in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Chahal has talked about this phase of his.

During the podcast, he said that both he and Dhanashree were struggling with their respective careers. He believes that two ambitious people can live together, but for that, understanding is needed, which keeps decreasing with time. Chahal said that he and Dhanashree deliberately hid the problems of their relationship from the people. He did not want his personal life to become a subject of public debate.

Yuzi further said, ‘We decided that till the final decision is taken, we will continue to look like a normal couple. I used to laugh every time, but I was broken from inside.’ He said that for about 40 days, he was able to sleep only for 2 hours, and the rest of the time he struggled with mental turmoil. Chahal said, ‘Many times I felt that it would be better to end everything. I started thinking of ending my life. But my friends pulled me out of that darkness.’ During the divorce process, many allegations were made against Chahal, on which he said, ‘People called me a cheater, while I never broke anyone’s heart. I have two sisters, and I have always respected women. Just because my name was linked with a woman, it does not mean that I am guilty.’