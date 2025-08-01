Sangeeta Bijlani Seen Enjoying Golgappas With Gulshan Grover, Fans Ask Salman To Check The Pictures

These days, a video of Bollywood veteran actor Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend and his good friend Sangeeta Bijlani is going viral on social media. In this video, the actress is seen eating golgappas with a special person. Seeing this video, Salman’s fans are looking sad and are saying, that Bhaijaan, look at it, she is enjoying golgappas with someone else and are making different kinds of comments.

In the viral video, Sangeeta Bijlani can be seen standing at a golgappa stall with famous actor Gulshan Grover. Both actors are seen enjoying golgappas just like old friends do. In the video, the actress is seen wearing a golden off-shoulder dress and is also wearing heeled sandals. Gulshan Grover is wearing a coat and pants. Apart from this, in the video, you can see that the actor is seen talking to the paps.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, comments from netizens started coming on it. One user said sadly that Salman Bhai, look at it. At the same time, another user said that the actress is still looking very beautiful. Apart from this, other users are praising both the actors. Let us tell you that Sangeeta Bijlani is an actress as well as a model, who won the title of Femina Miss India in 1980.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with the film ‘Kaatil’. After this, the actress has worked in films like ‘Tridev’, ‘Hatim Tai’, and ‘Jurm’. Apart from this, the actress is a very good friend of Salman Khan and is often seen at Salman Khan’s family functions. Recently, she celebrated her birthday with Salman Khan and other important figures of the entertainment idnustry.