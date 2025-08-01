Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Seen On A Dinner Date In Mumbai, But Got Irritated At Paps For Clicking Their Pictures

South Indian superstar actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were recently spotted together in Mumbai, after which fans started believing that they are dating each other. Seeing Samantha and Raj Nidimoru together, when the paparazzi tried to capture their private moments, he got angry. A video of this incident has also surfaced on the internet, which is going viral.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were seen coming out of a restaurant on the eve of July 30. During this, both looked very happy together and went in the same car. However, Raj Nidimoru got irritated after seeing the paparazzi as they were clicking his pictures. While at the same time, Samantha was busy on her phone, Raj Nidimoru was looking at the paparazzi angrily with his eyebrows furrowed, which clearly showed that he did not like this act of the paparazzi at all.

It is known that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have not yet said anything openly about their relationship, but both of them have been seen hanging out together. Samantha has also shared romantic pictures with Raj Nidimoru on her official Instagram handle many times. Recently, the discussions about Samantha and Raj’s affair intensified when the actress shared some pictures from Detroit.

In one of the pictures, she and Raj were together. Raj Nidimoru had his hand on Samantha’s shoulder and was seen in a romantic style. At the same time, a source said that Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are planning to live together and are looking for a house. However, Samantha’s manager denied this. Raj Nidimoru got divorced from Shyamali in the year 2022.