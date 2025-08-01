‘Samay Raina is Alive And Unfiltered’, Stand-Up Comedian Is Back With His New Live Stage Show In India, Deets Inside

Popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina had to face a lot of criticism in the country due to an episode of his YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ in which the hosts made vulgar comments on the contestants. Because of this, Samay not only had to go to court, but also had to cancel his tour. But now he is going to make a comeback again. Many months after that controversy, he is all set to return to the live stage in India with a new stand-up tour called ‘Samay Raina is Alive and Unfiltered’.

Samay Raina

Let us tell you that Samay Raina has announced his new tour in India on Wednesday. This will be his first tour in India after the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy. Samay said that this tour will start from Bengaluru on 15 August. It is being said that as soon as the sale of tickets for Samay’s tour started, more than 40 thousand tickets were sold within an hour.

Samay Raina

Samay also celebrated this success for his show on social media, and while expressing his gratitude for the audience and his fans, he wrote, ‘This love is unbelievable. We have sold 40,000 tickets for this tour in one hour. This is a record. Thank you very much for this love. We promise that we will make the audience dance.’ Samay was doing shows in Europe, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand.

Samay Raina

Talking about the controversy, let us tell you that in one episode, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija came as guests. Ranveer had asked a contestant a lewd question about parents, after which there was an uproar in the entire nation over his words. Because of this, Samay deleted all the episodes of his show from YouTube.