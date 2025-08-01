Tara Sutaria Confirmed Her Relationship With Veer Pahariya In Ranveer Allahabadia’s Podcast, Deets Inside

Popular Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has finally confirmed her relationship with Veer Pahariya, and her happiness knows no bounds as of now. The couple was being spotted together for a long time, but they did not say anything about their relationship. But now Tara Sutaria blushed after hearing the question about the relationship in a recent podcast.

Let us tell you that Tara Sutaria confirmed her relationship in Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast. When Tara was asked about her relationship status, she blushed. Although Tara did not take the name of Veer Pahariya anywhere, a glimpse of his and the actress’s appearance together was definitely shown. Seeing them, it was clear from Tara Sutaria’s expression that she is in a relationship with Veer.

When Tara was told about the glimpse of her recent appearances with Veer Pahariya in one of the fashion walks that she attended and her conversation on social media, she said, ‘I am very happy right now. I am overjoyed.’ When she was asked if she and her partner ever look at the moon together, she smiled and said, ‘Yes, it is really a fun experience. A feeling like Chaudhary ka Chand.’

The news of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship has been coming for a long time on the internet. Some time ago, when Tara Sutaria gave a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya during the ramp walk in a fashion show, the speculations of their relationship were fuelled even more. Its video went viral immediately. Now Tara Sutaria also talked about marriage, and said, ‘I am lucky in this matter, because if I didn’t love love as much as I do, and was, and will always be, then I mean, whoever loves it as much as I do, will be a good partner because you put it above everything else.’