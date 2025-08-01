Meenakshi Seshadri Turned Down The Offer For Bigg Boss 19 With Gurcharan Singh Being Confirmed For The Show

TV’s one of the most controversial shows, ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is going to start soon, and you will be amazed to know that once again Salman Khan is returning as the host. The makers recently released the teaser of this upcoming season, in which Salman Khan was seen in the avatar of a political leader. The makers have also started approaching celebrity contestants for the new season.

Bigg Boss 19

According to sources, it is reported that ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s old Mr. Sodhi, i.e., Gurcharan Singh, will also be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 19’. It is being said that his name has been finalized for this season. However, till now, the makers or Gurcharan Singh himself have not confirmed this. Let us tell you that Gurucharan Singh played the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, and he was well-liked in this role.

Gurcharan Singh

He was associated with Asit Modi’s show since 2008, but he quit in 2013. However, on public demand, he returned to ‘Tarak Mehta’ in 2014 and remained a part of it till 2020. Gurucharan Singh was in a lot of controversies in the year 2024. He first went missing and then returned home after 25 days. Then Gurucharan had told the reason for his disappearance and also revealed about financial crunch and debt.

Meenakshi Seshadri

On the other hand, the makers also approached 90s famous actress Meenakshi Seshadri for ‘Bigg Boss 19’, but she has turned down the offer. According to one of the media houses, Meenakshi had confirmed in an event that she had been approached for ‘Bigg Boss 19’, but also said that she had turned down the offer. Giving the reason for this, Meenakshi had said that ‘Bigg Boss’ does not suit her personality or choice. However, she definitely wants to participate in dance-based reality shows.