‘My Emails Were Hacked, I Was Stalked’, Tanushree Dutta Opened Up On Facing Harassment After Accusing Nana Patekar For MeToo

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has once again come to make some revelations about the #MeToo movement, of which she was earlier a flagbearer. Recently, in a conversation with one of the media houses, she talked about the alleged harassment she faced after accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of misbehavior. She claimed that her life was destroyed ever since she came out in public during the movement.

In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta once again opened up about the abuse she faced ever since she made her statement against Nana Patekar in public. She revealed how, since joining the #MeToo movement, Nana Patekar has been allegedly targeting her. Speaking on the matter, she revealed that things got worse when she questioned the actor’s foundation.

She revealed that she was being stalked and further added, ‘My email accounts were hacked from 2021 to 2022, and I always kept wondering how they knew where I was going. My emails had all my bookings, from flight bookings to hotel bookings, so if I was hacked, they got to know from there.’ Tanushree also revealed that her career was ruined.

Without naming anyone, she revealed how a big producer had cast her and wanted to do films with her, but later disappeared and moved to Bhutan. In the same conversation, she revealed how her witnesses were threatened after she filed the case. She alleged that she used to receive threatening phone calls from random PCO booth numbers and had even submitted an affidavit in court to prove it. According to her, the legal document also included testimonies that corroborated Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar.