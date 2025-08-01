Video of Suhana Khan Trying To Hide Her Face From Paps While Waiting For Lift With Ahaan Panday Going Viral On Social Media

Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s blockbuster hit film ‘Saiyaara’ has rocked the theatres. With this, both the stars have become national crushes at this time. Along with the great success of their debut film, some old videos of Ahaan are going viral on the internet. A throwback video of him has surfaced on social media in which Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is seen outside the lift with him.

A crowd of paparazzi is also seen around them, and Suhana is constantly trying to hide her face. After the release of this video, the discussion has started once again about whether the two were dating. In the viral video, Suhana Khan and Ahaan Panday are seen standing far away. However, while the cameras of the paparazzi are constantly trying to capture them around Suhana, Ahaan is quietly standing at a distance and watching all this drama.

In this video, both were trying to get out of a place like a cinema hall in Mumbai. As soon as this video surfaced on social media, people are speculating whether the two have ever dated. Let us tell you that Ahaan is one of the close people of Shah Rukh Khan’s family, and Ananya is Suhana’s childhood best friend. Apart from this, Ahaan and Aryan Khan are considered best friends and were often seen together at many parties.

After this video of Ahaan and Suhana surfaced, people have started commenting on it. One user said, ‘These people are childhood friends’. At the same time, many people have said, ‘This pair does not fit’. At the same time, some people are happy to see them together. However, many people are angry about such interference in their private lives.