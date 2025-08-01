Tanmay Bhat’s Weight Loss Leaves Fans Shocked: ‘Bro Looks Like Karan Johar Pro Max’

Comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat has sent the internet into a frenzy—not for his jokes, but for his transformation. The AIB co-founder shared pictures from his recent London trip, and fans couldn’t help but notice his significantly leaner frame.

On Thursday, Tanmay posted a carousel of candid vacation shots on Instagram with the caption, “B̶a̶n̶d̶r̶a̶ W̶e̶s̶t̶ London dump.” The photos showed him soaking in the British summer with friends, posing on cobbled streets, and indulging in desserts from local cafes. But it wasn’t the food that got people talking—it was Tanmay’s new look.

Comments flooded in praising his transformation. “TANMAY BHAT turned into tnmy bht,” joked one user. Another wrote, “Bro has so changed, he looks like a different person.” Many noted how he appeared younger, healthier, and “too good” in the new snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat)

But the internet being the internet, comparisons followed quickly. A wave of comments linked Tanmay’s new look to none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. “Tanmay giving me Karan Johar vibes,” said one user. Another chimed in with, “You look like a funny version of Karan Johar.” Some even dubbed it the “Karanjoharification of Tanmay,” with cheeky labels like “Karan Johar Pro Max.”

The admiration wasn’t just visual. Fans also revisited his public weight loss journey, which gained attention last year when coach Abhi Rajput shared clips of Tanmay’s interview. In it, Tanmay talked about prioritising health above all else. He revealed that he dedicates two hours daily—split between gym workouts and outdoor activities like badminton—and protects that time fiercely.

Tanmay also acknowledged the emotional toll of repeated attempts at weight loss, describing a journey full of ups and downs before finally getting it right.

Once known for his sharp wit and heavier frame during the AIB days, Tanmay has since evolved into a content creator, angel investor, and ad agency founder. With this transformation, fans say he’s setting new goals—this time, not just with humour, but with discipline too.