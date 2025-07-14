‘I Used To Eat 40 Rotis And Drink 1.5 Litres of Milk Daily’, Jaideep Ahlawat Revealed His Diet And His Early Days In Village

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in the film ‘Jewel Thief’ with Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan. Before this, he was seen in ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’, in which he played the character of Hathauda Tyagi. He is famous in the industry for his acting because he puts his life into everyone. Now, in an interview, he has talked about his eating habits and diet. He said that he eats well and keeps his weight under control.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat also revealed that for some time, he ate 40 rotis and drank 1.5 liters of milk daily. But his weight did not increase. The actor recently talked on a YouTube channel. During this, he openly talked about his childhood eating habits. He mentioned his lifestyle, due to which he is fit. The actor told about his early days spent in a village in Haryana and how he used to be very hungry, but his routine was such that no matter how much he ate, everything was balanced.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep said, ‘Till 2008, my weight never exceeded 70 kg. Although I am tall. And I used to eat at least 40 rotis in a day. Because you are eating and burning everything.’ The actor recalled his physical activity due to growing up in the village. He said that he used to go to the fields and eat seasonal fruits and vegetables. ‘We used to eat sugarcane, carrots, guava, or whatever seasonal fruits and vegetables were there.’

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat said that he used to eat gram, millet roti, or missi roti in the morning. It was accompanied by lassi, homemade butter, and chutney. He said, ‘After that, we used to have dinner. Lunch was ready, but it was so that if someone felt hungry, they could eat it. But this did not happen.’ He said, ‘Milk was an important part of my life. I used to drink half a liter of milk at least three times a day. Then when we grew up, we had to drink it in a pot or a jug. And this was a very common thing.’