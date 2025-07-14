‘I Think It Depends On Budget, No One So Cruel That He Tortures You’, Mohit Suri Opened Up On Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Controversy

Famous Bollywood director Mohit Suri has made films like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Awaarapan’, ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Ek Villain’, and ‘Malang’. He has recently given his opinion on Deepika Padukone’s alleged demand for an 8-hour shift. Due to this condition of Deepika, she had to leave director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas. There was a lot of debate about this.

Now Mohit has said that he believes that no director wants to make anyone do more work than necessary. While talking to one of the media houses, Mohit Suri said, ‘Well, everyone has their own choice. I think it depends on what kind of budget you are working on. I don’t think any director would want to make anyone do more work than necessary. No one is so cruel that he tortures someone unnecessarily.’

Apart from this, Mohit said that many times filmmakers are restricted by factors like budget, which affects many aspects of production. This also includes the number of hours of shooting per day. He further said, ‘You have the choice to be a part of something or not. But I think it is unfair when someone comes and starts imposing their terms after signing. You know what is involved in the project, restrictions, reality.’

Actually this whole controversy started when Deepika Padukone demanded 8-hour work shift from Sandeep Vanga Reddy for ‘Spirit’. On the work front, Mohit is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Saiyaara’, in which Ananya Panday’s cousin and Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday is making his debut in the acting world. The film also stars Anita Padda. It is scheduled to release on July 18, 2025.