Rajeev Khandelwal Opened Up On Leaving ‘Kahin To Hoga’ And Being Called Arrogant For His Decision, Deets Inside

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who has worked in several hit shows, started his acting career with television shows and rose to fame with the queen of the entertainment industry, Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kahin To Hoga’. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Rajeev recalled how his decision to quit the show led to people calling him arrogant, and also revealed the real reason behind quitting the show.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Let us tell you that Rajeev Khandelwal has recently revealed that he was overwhelmed by the love and attention he received from fans after his performance in ‘Kahin To Hoga’ which included people waiting outside his house, letters coming under his door, constant phone calls and gifts everyday but in the end he felt that he was not able to return the praise with the quality he wanted in his work.

Rajeev Khandelwal

The actor also revealed that he decided to quit the show after struggling with the pressure of living up to the audience’s expectations. Wanting to break away from the romantic and serious image associated with Sujal, Rajeev deliberately avoided such roles. He recalled that after leaving the show, people assumed that he had a fight with Ekta Kapoor. He further added, ‘People wrote, ‘He has become bigger than his work’, but nobody knew the truth’.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev further said, ‘What came out was that I had a fight with Ekta, that I was leaving it, and that I was thinking I had reached somewhere. I left the show at its peak, refused money and popularity, so many people thought I was arrogant. After leaving Left Right Left, I also knew that I would not get much work on TV. I realised that no producer would give me work. I had a lot of fights with the makers. When you leave a show that is doing well, nobody is happy’.