‘If She Doesn’t Want To…’; TMKOC Producer Asit Modi Says This On Dayaben’s Return To The Show!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV. Since the year 2008, it has been continuously entertaining the audience. All the characters including Dayaben, Bapuji, Jethalal, Tappu Sena, Babita, Mr. are the lifeblood of the show. However, it has been a long time that Dayaben has been missing from the show. Actress Dayaben has played this character in a very spectacular way. This is the reason why fans miss him every day in the show and are hoping that Disha might make a comeback. Recently the producer of the show Asit Modi has broken the silence in this matter.

Let us tell you that Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Dayaben, has been away from the show for the last six years. There are news of his return from time to time. The eyes of the fans are yearning to see Dayaben back on the screen, but now it might not happen. Actually, Disha Vakani does not want to return to TV as Dayaben. We are not saying this, but the producer of the show Asit Modi himself is saying this.

Recently, during a media interaction, Asit Modi said that now Disha does not want to come on the show and he cannot even force her. The producers are on the lookout for a new Dayaben. However, he is unable to find a brilliant actress like Disha Vakani.

Regarding Disha Vakani’s comeback, Asit Modi said, “I am tired of Disha Vakani’s comeback question. I want people not to ask me this question. I am the producer of the show, so I have to answer. I want That our original Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani should come back. Disha is like my sister. At this time, Disha is giving priority to spending time with her family. She has two kids. If she doesn’t want to come back, I can’t force her.”

Asit Modi is on the lookout for a new Dayaben for the show. The producer said, “I am on the lookout for a new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play Dayaben. The way Disha Vakani did it is known to all. Even today people remember her. Finding a new face for this character Not easy. It doesn’t mean I’m scared. I’m not scared, but I’m looking for perfection. It’s impossible to replace Disha. Her performance was amazing, but I am looking for an actress who will surprise everyone with her personality. It will take time, but we will get Dayaben.”