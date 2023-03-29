Divya Agarwal Adopts The Path Of Spirituality, Gives People A Basic Mantra To Keep Mind Calm!

TV world’s popular actress Divya Agarwal often grabs headlines on social media for her pictures and videos. Divya became famous after appearing in the reality show ‘Spilstvilla 10’. For many years, Divya has been a part of many famous reality shows. Viewers also like to watch Divya very much. A few days ago, the actress was in a lot of discussion about her boyfriend. Now the actress has made a big disclosure of her life.

Recently, Divya shared a post on her social media handle and informed her fans that she is now following the path of spirituality. Fans are giving their full support to this decision of Divya. Divya shared a news on her Instagram handle that she is now a verified teacher. Along with this, while sharing the photo of the certificate of level one and level two course, he wrote in the caption, “The last few days have been really special for me.

I was always fond of spirituality and believed that I always feel better And to make everyone’s life better. I met a beautiful soul two years ago who showed me a different light of life.” Divya further added, “I feel proud to tell you all that I am a verified healer. Everything that is true of this world and knowing which one can attain God, is all within us. I wish That all is well in the world around me. I am proud of myself for coming to this new phase of my life.”

Fans are showering their love fiercely on this post of Divya. One user commented, “Divya you have come to know the importance of this. Very happy to know.” Another user wrote, “We are very happy to hear this news Divya.” For your information, let us tell you that the actress has been the runner up of MTV ‘Splitsvilla 10’ and the winner of ‘Ace of Space 1’ and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.